Adoption Awareness Month 2024: Emphasizing Older Children

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has inaugurated Adoption Awareness Month 2024, placing the spotlight on the crucial need for adopting older children and fostering care systems for those in need. The theme of this year's campaign, 'Rehabilitation of Older Children through Foster Care and Foster Adoption', seeks to drive this meaningful cause into the public consciousness.

This month-long effort is woven into the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, aiming to elevate the conversation about integrating older children and those with special needs into permanent homes. The Ministry's endeavor highlights not only the challenge but also the joy and societal value found in providing these children with stable, loving families.

The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), a crucial statutory body under the ministry, spearheads this awareness initiative every November. CARA's mission is to advocate for and facilitate legal adoptions nationwide, encouraging individuals and families to open their hearts and homes to children in need.

