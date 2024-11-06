Trump's Oil Sanctions: A Double-Edged Sword for Global Markets

Analysts suggest that a return of former President Donald Trump to the White House might herald a stricter enforcement of U.S. oil sanctions on Iran, impacting global supply and potentially straining ties with China, Iran's top customer.

While tighter sanctions could bolster oil prices, other Trump policies, such as expanding domestic drilling and imposing tariffs on China, might affect the overall economic activity. Trump's former policies included re-imposing Iranian sanctions after withdrawing from a nuclear deal.

The geopolitical implications of reviving a maximum-pressure campaign could result in significant financial tension with China. Moreover, easing sanctions on Russia, as Trump suggested, could lead to shifts in crude supply dynamics, sparking broader economic consequences.

