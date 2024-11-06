Left Menu

Revamping Digital Portals: Enhancing Efficiency and Access in India's Labor Sector

India's Shram Suvidha and Samadhan portals are set for a comprehensive upgrade to streamline labor law compliance and enhance user experience. The revamp integrates advanced features to automate tasks, improve accessibility, and ensure transparent case handling, benefiting both employers and workers across the country.

Updated: 06-11-2024 22:07 IST
Revamping Digital Portals: Enhancing Efficiency and Access in India's Labor Sector
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/@mansukhmandviya). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move toward modernizing India's labor sector, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, presided over a pivotal meeting in New Delhi to discuss the overhaul of the Shram Suvidha and Samadhan portals. The transformative initiative aims to enhance user-friendliness and boost efficiency across these critical platforms.

Following the Union Budget 2024-25 announcement, which underscored the need for improved compliance in industry and trade, the Ministry of Labour and Employment embarked on a comprehensive portal revamp. Key improvements include advanced technology upgrades, an optimized user interface, and automated processes to streamline case and claim handling. The inclusion of bilingual support and interactive features aims to broaden platform access and usability.

The upgraded Samadhan portal will facilitate seamless conciliation processes and manage settlements related to vital labor issues like gratuity, wages, and maternity benefits. Meanwhile, the Shram Suvidha portal will serve as a one-stop solution for Labor Law compliance, with enhanced registration, data sharing, and policy-making support through features like predictive analysis and customized dashboards.

