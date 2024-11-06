Left Menu

Nepal-India Boost Energy Ties: Hydropower Projects to Progress

Nepal and India are accelerating cooperation on hydropower and energy initiatives, following discussions during Nepal's Energy Minister Deepak Khadka's visit to India. Key projects like the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project and Arun Third hydropower project will be expedited. Agreements also cover electricity trade and installation of solar panels for irrigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal and India have reached a consensus to accelerate ongoing hydropower projects and forge stronger cooperation in energy and water resources, officials announced this Wednesday.

Nepal's Energy and Water Resources Minister, Deepak Khadka, highlighted the successful discussions following his visit to India from November 3rd to 6th. He described the tour as 'important' and 'fruitful'.

The agreements include advancing initiatives like the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project and Arun Third hydropower project. Both nations have also committed to enhancing electricity trade, transmission lines, and solar installations for irrigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

