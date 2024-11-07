Left Menu

Royal Backlash: Rahul Gandhi Faces Criticism from India's Aristocracy

Prominent royal descendants across India strongly condemn Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks branding their ancestors as 'pliant Maharajas' exploited by the East India Company, citing misrepresentation of historical facts and insulting India's heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:27 IST
Royal Backlash: Rahul Gandhi Faces Criticism from India's Aristocracy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a cascade of criticism, Royal descendants from across India have fiercely opposed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertions labeling their ancestors as 'pliant Maharajas', allegedly manipulated by the East India Company, calling his remarks baseless and misrepresentative of history.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, a member of the former Gwalior royal family, decried Gandhi's statement, urging him to cease maligning historical Indian rulers and recognize true heroes who fought for independence, accusing him of selective amnesia towards his privileged background.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and other notable royal descendants also denounced Gandhi's narrative, defending the historical contributions of erstwhile Indian royalty to the nation's unity and freedom, challenging his interpretation as half-baked and groundless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024