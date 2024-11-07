Royal Backlash: Rahul Gandhi Faces Criticism from India's Aristocracy

In a cascade of criticism, Royal descendants from across India have fiercely opposed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertions labeling their ancestors as 'pliant Maharajas', allegedly manipulated by the East India Company, calling his remarks baseless and misrepresentative of history.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, a member of the former Gwalior royal family, decried Gandhi's statement, urging him to cease maligning historical Indian rulers and recognize true heroes who fought for independence, accusing him of selective amnesia towards his privileged background.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and other notable royal descendants also denounced Gandhi's narrative, defending the historical contributions of erstwhile Indian royalty to the nation's unity and freedom, challenging his interpretation as half-baked and groundless.

(With inputs from agencies.)