IAS Association Demands Justice After Attack on Secretary Sundaram
The Uttarakhand IAS Association called for strict action after a violent attack on Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram by Unemployed Association President Bobby Panwar. The incident, involving threats and physical assault, underscored the need to ensure safety for public servants. An FIR was filed and police promised stringent measures.
On November 6, 2024, the Uttarakhand IAS Association condemned the aggression faced by IAS R Meenakshi Sundaram and his staff. The attack, allegedly carried out by Unemployed Association President Bobby Panwar and two companions, involved abusive language and physical intimidation inside the office premises at Vishwakarma Bhawan.
A letter from the association demanded prompt and stringent action against the perpetrators to prevent future incidents of such a nature. It highlighted the disruption caused to the office environment and stressed the importance of safeguarding the dignity and security of public servants while on duty.
In response, the Dehradun police registered an FIR citing multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Uttarakhand's top police officials vowed to take strict measures, ensuring Bobby Panwar and his associates are held accountable for the serious charges, including death threats against the government official.
(With inputs from agencies.)
