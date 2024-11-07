Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Surge in Respiratory Ailments Hits AIIMS

As Delhi faces mounting air pollution, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Pulmonology Department is experiencing a surge in patients with respiratory complications, according to a Thursday report from a local doctor.

Dr. Karan Madan, Associate Professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at AIIMS, informed ANI of a noticeable increase in patient visits related to respiratory ailments, particularly asthma and COPD. Many patients have expressed concerns over worsening asthma symptoms.

Dr. Madan noted that numerous patients are experiencing severe exacerbations, prompting some to require hospital admission. He advised individuals with respiratory conditions to minimize outdoor exposure and suggested indoor exercise as a precaution against air pollution's adverse effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)