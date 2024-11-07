Left Menu

Tata Power's Green Partnership with Noida International Airport

Tata Power will invest Rs 550 crore in solar and wind energy to supply clean power to Noida International Airport, signing two agreements for renewable integration. This effort supports the development of Net Zero Airports. The airport aims to source over half its energy from renewables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:18 IST
Tata Power's Green Partnership with Noida International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tata Power has announced a significant investment of Rs 550 crore to develop solar and wind energy capacities aimed at supporting the clean energy requirements of the upcoming Noida International Airport. This initiative is set to bolster the creation of Net Zero Airports, aligning with India's green ambitions.

The company detailed its strategic investment plan to integrate renewable energy, signing two power purchase agreements to ensure clean, sustainable operations at the new airport in Uttar Pradesh. This includes supplying 10.8 MW of wind power and developing a 13 MW solar power capacity.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, emphasized the importance of sustainability, highlighting the goal of sourcing more than half of the energy needs from renewable sources as part of their long-term vision for environmentally-conscious airport operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024