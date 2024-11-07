Tata Power's Green Partnership with Noida International Airport
Tata Power will invest Rs 550 crore in solar and wind energy to supply clean power to Noida International Airport, signing two agreements for renewable integration. This effort supports the development of Net Zero Airports. The airport aims to source over half its energy from renewables.
Tata Power has announced a significant investment of Rs 550 crore to develop solar and wind energy capacities aimed at supporting the clean energy requirements of the upcoming Noida International Airport. This initiative is set to bolster the creation of Net Zero Airports, aligning with India's green ambitions.
The company detailed its strategic investment plan to integrate renewable energy, signing two power purchase agreements to ensure clean, sustainable operations at the new airport in Uttar Pradesh. This includes supplying 10.8 MW of wind power and developing a 13 MW solar power capacity.
Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, emphasized the importance of sustainability, highlighting the goal of sourcing more than half of the energy needs from renewable sources as part of their long-term vision for environmentally-conscious airport operations.
