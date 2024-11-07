Left Menu

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Gains Momentum on First Day

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd's IPO opened at 65% subscription on its first day. The share sale aimed to raise Rs 2,200 crore with bids for over 11 million shares. The proceeds will strengthen the company's capital base. The IPO consists of fresh equity and a promoter's offer for sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:54 IST
Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Gains Momentum on First Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, previously Max Bupa Health Insurance Company, saw its initial public offer (IPO) draw a 65% subscription rate on the first day. Data from the National Stock Exchange reveals 11,18,61,400 share bids out of 17,28,57,143 shares available.

The IPO segment for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed at 79%, while retail individual investors took 70%, and non-institutional investors received 33% submissions. The insurance firm has also raised Rs 990 crore from anchor investors, with the price band set at Rs 70-74 per share, concluding on November 11.

This Rs 2,200-crore IPO combines Rs 800 crore of new equity shares and offers up to Rs 1,400 crore by the promoters, having reduced the original issue size from Rs 3,000 crore. The funds will enhance the capital base and solvency levels with an allocation for general corporate needs.

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024