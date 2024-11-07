EU Lawmakers Push to Weaken Landmark Deforestation Ban

Centre-right lawmakers in the European Parliament are advocating for further dilution of the European Union's pivotal law designed to curb commodity imports connected to deforestation, a document seen by Reuters has revealed.

The groundbreaking legislation, set to be enforced from December 30, would require importers of soy, beef, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, timber, rubber, and related products to certify that their supply chains do not contribute to global forest destruction, under penalty of significant fines. The delay in enforcing this law has been extended to December 2025 due to strong opposition from trade partners such as the United States, Brazil, and Malaysia.

Proposals from the centre-right European People's Party include a full two-year delay and exemptions for countries deemed low-risk for deforestation by the EU. This could potentially exempt EU-based exporters, sparking criticism from non-EU countries accusing the EU of protectionism. The EPP's significant influence in the EU Parliament suggests their proposals might gain backing from extreme right-wing groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)