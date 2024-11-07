Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched a fierce attack on the Congress party, accusing it of dividing people based on caste and religion as the Maharashtra elections approach. Sharma, speaking at an event in Solapur, Maharashtra, highlighted how the opposition allegedly employs divisive tactics, particularly in election periods.

According to Sharma, the public now realizes these manipulations, having witnessed Congress's attempts to segregate communities. He expressed confidence in the BJP's future in Maharashtra, asserting that citizens trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and are enthusiastic about a 'double-engine' government.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress's electoral promises, dismissing them as unreliable. Rijiju also condemned Rahul Gandhi's recent 'Samvidhan Sammelan' in Nagpur, arguing the Congress lacks the moral standing to discuss constitutional topics. As the elections draw near, political tensions are escalating, with the Maharashtra Assembly poll set for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)