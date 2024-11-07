Left Menu

Chhath Puja: Celebrating the Sun with Devotion and Tradition

Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to the Sun God, is marked by fervor and devotion, with lakhs gathering at the Ganga ghat. Celebrated primarily in Bihar and parts of India, the festival features offerings, prayers, and strict rituals, expressing gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:40 IST
RJD supremo Lalu Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav extended his wishes for Chhath Puja, emphasising its dedication to the Sun God. Observed on the banks of the Ganga, the festival witnesses lakhs celebrating, he told ANI. 'We worship the Sun, and the setting sun is revered,' he said.

Primarily celebrated in the Kartik month, Chhath Puja also takes place in Chaitra across various Indian regions. On the festival's third day, Biharis congregated at local ghats to offer Arghya to Lord Surya. Sandhya Puja, performed at sunset, signifies devotion to the setting sun.

Families gather by water bodies to offer fruits, sweets, and thekua, serving them as prasad to Lord Surya amid prayers and hymns for Chhathi Maiya. Known as Chaiti Chhath in some regions, the festival is celebrated extensively in eastern India. Some northern areas, like Braj, refer to it as Yamuna Chhath.

Chhath Puja spans four days, starting with Nahay-Khay and including Kharna, Chhath Puja, and concluding with Usha Arghya. It involves strict rituals and fasting, expressing gratitude to the Sun God for life. Predominantly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Nepal, and among diaspora communities, Chhath is a key cultural celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

