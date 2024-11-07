Chhath Puja Protest: Dry Ghats Spark Outrage in Delhi

In a dramatic turn of events, devotees in Delhi's Geeta Colony took to the streets on Thursday, expressing deep frustration over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's failure to supply water at the artificial ghats constructed for Chhath Puja rituals. The dry ghats hindered them from performing Sandhya Puja, an essential part of their religious observance, causing widespread outrage.

One devotee, upon reaching the barren ghat, questioned the Delhi government's preparations, lamenting, "Why did they bother creating these facilities if they weren't going to provide water? We could have just celebrated at home." The palpable anger was echoed by others who suggested performing rituals on rooftops using tubs filled with water, showing their resentment towards what they considered a governmental oversight.

The escalation in protests came despite earlier assurances from leaders like CM Atishi, who had emphasized the creation of these ghats to help Purvanchali residents maintain a connection to their cultural roots. As the festival spans four days, devotees are keen to continue their religious practices, yet find themselves at an impasse due to logistical shortfalls, casting a shadow over the traditional celebrations.

