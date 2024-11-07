Left Menu

Chhath Puja Protest: Dry Ghats Spark Outrage in Delhi

Devotees in Delhi's Geeta Colony protested after the AAP government's artificial ghats for Chhath Puja rituals remained dry. Frustrated, they expressed their inability to perform Sandhya Puja and offered 'Arghya' to Lord Surya. The lack of water at the ghats led to widespread discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:02 IST
Chhath Puja Protest: Dry Ghats Spark Outrage in Delhi
An empty artificical ghat in Geeta Colony (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, devotees in Delhi's Geeta Colony took to the streets on Thursday, expressing deep frustration over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's failure to supply water at the artificial ghats constructed for Chhath Puja rituals. The dry ghats hindered them from performing Sandhya Puja, an essential part of their religious observance, causing widespread outrage.

One devotee, upon reaching the barren ghat, questioned the Delhi government's preparations, lamenting, "Why did they bother creating these facilities if they weren't going to provide water? We could have just celebrated at home." The palpable anger was echoed by others who suggested performing rituals on rooftops using tubs filled with water, showing their resentment towards what they considered a governmental oversight.

The escalation in protests came despite earlier assurances from leaders like CM Atishi, who had emphasized the creation of these ghats to help Purvanchali residents maintain a connection to their cultural roots. As the festival spans four days, devotees are keen to continue their religious practices, yet find themselves at an impasse due to logistical shortfalls, casting a shadow over the traditional celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024