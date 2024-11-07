Left Menu

Accelerating Agricultural Schemes in Northeastern India

The Agriculture Secretary urged northeastern states to fast-track centrally sponsored schemes by ensuring timely fund allocation and tackling issues related to state contributions. Key officials reviewed the progress of major agricultural schemes, emphasizing digital integration and efficient fund utilization to foster sector growth.

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi on Thursday called on northeastern states to accelerate the execution of centrally sponsored schemes. He urged timely fund allocation and addressing state contribution issues to improve agricultural sector efficiency.

A regional conference, convened by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in the capital, conducted a midterm review of schemes. Key officials from several states and Union Territories gathered at Krishi Bhawan to evaluate progress and tackle implementation challenges.

The conference stressed improving major schemes like Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana. Chaturvedi advised states to expedite the RKVY annual action plan to ensure prompt fund releases. Discussions highlighted digital integration in crop surveys and efficient resource use through platforms like the Krishi Nivesh Portal.

