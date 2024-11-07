Left Menu

President Murmu's Momentous Maritime Milestone with Indian Navy

President Droupadi Murmu experienced a historic visit aboard the INS Vikrant, observing the Indian Navy's capabilities and interacting with female Agniveers. She highlighted the Navy's initiatives for gender inclusivity and praised its strategic prowess, including a successful rescue operation and indigenous achievements in maritime defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:51 IST
President Murmu's Momentous Maritime Milestone with Indian Navy
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a significant naval experience aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, observing operational demonstrations by the Indian Navy in the sea off Goa.

Upon landing at the Naval Air Station INS Hansa in Goa, President Murmu received a ceremonial 'Guard of Honour' from 150 naval personnel. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, and Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Western Naval Command's leading officer, welcomed her.

During this maiden voyage, President Murmu was briefed on the Indian Navy's strategic roles and observed exercises like deck-based fighter operations, missile drills, and warship formations. She commended the Navy's vast deployment and proactive maritime actions, citing the Bulgarian vessel hijack rescue earlier this year.

The President applauded the Navy's pioneering inclusion of women under the Agnipath Scheme, noting recruitment achievements like the first female helicopter pilot and commanding officer. Murmu interacted with female Agniveers on board. Admiral Tripathi highlighted India's unique capability to indigenously build both SSBNs and aircraft carriers.

President Murmu also toured six conventional submarines from various classes and engaged with INS Vikrant's crew over lunch, addressing and recognizing their efforts in strengthening India's naval power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

