Maharashtra IMA Pushes for Healthcare Reforms and Safety Measures

The Maharashtra Indian Medical Association (IMA) has tabled a series of proposals aiming to enhance the working environment for medics by addressing grievances such as assaults on healthcare practitioners and deficient infrastructure, according to a recent release. Central to their action points is the pressing demand for a stringent law, effectively curtailing attacks on medical professionals and facilities. They have advocated for amendments to the Maharashtra Medicare Act, 2010, and urged for the establishment of 'Safe Zones' and reinforced security in healthcare settings.

The association's recommendations extend to hospital registration procedures, urging exemptions for facilities housing 50 beds from the Maharashtra Nursing Home Act, and suggesting that registration renewals be streamlined through a single-portal system. IMA also advised reconsidering hikes in registration fees, updating infrastructure requirements for older hospitals, and altering nurse qualification demands relative to bed numbers, among other regulatory concerns.

Concerning biomedical waste management, the IMA proposes the abolition of mandatory bank guarantees, the instatement of standard rates for waste management, and the removal of sewage treatment plant requirements in rural areas. Additional appeals include integrating private hospitals into the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogyaa Yojana (MJPJAY) and enhancing transparency therein.

Further, the IMA emphasizes the provision of separate, safe, and well-equipped rest areas, notably for female doctors working night shifts. The association's proposals also advocate infrastructure advancements, recruitment of qualified staff, work-hour adjustments, evaluation of doctors' work-induced stress, and installation of CCTV in zones with significant female doctor populations.

IMA also strongly recommends scrapping the 'Seat Blocking Bond Policy,' criticizing its high bond requirements and impact on doctors' morale. Promoting democratic governance within councils and expanding their member allocations forms another facet of their agenda.

Echoing quality enhancement, recommendations were made to safeguard drug standards and exempt critical medical supplies from GST. Expounding on their democratic duties, the IMA underlines the necessity of galvanizing public opinion and prioritizing national health concerns in electoral dialogues. Committed to Maharashtra's citizens' health, the IMA pledges collaboration with governmental bodies to achieve affordable and accessible healthcare services, a statement iterated comprehensively in the release by ANI.

