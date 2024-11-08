Left Menu

Heroic Rescue Operation Saves Youth Stranded in Mandakini River

In a daring joint operation, Uttarakhand's SDRF and local authorities successfully rescued a youth trapped mid-river in Mandakini. The trolley he was using failed midway, prompting a swift and skillful response by the team led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri. The youth was brought safely to shore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:05 IST
Heroic Rescue Operation Saves Youth Stranded in Mandakini River
Rescued individual (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heroic joint operation, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in coordination with the Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), local police, and fire service, successfully rescued a youth caught in the swift currents of the Mandakini River. The incident occurred near Agastyamuni town when the individual attempted to cross the river using a trolley, which, due to a technical glitch, became immobilized halfway.

As soon as the SDRF team received the distress call, they promptly arrived at the location. Led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, the team executed a meticulous rescue mission utilizing a rope river crossing technique. Their swift and calculated response ensured the safety of the youth, preventing a potential tragedy.

Agastyamuni, nestled along the banks of the Mandakini River in the Rudraprayag district, once again highlights the importance of readiness and effective collaboration among disaster response units, a testimony to their proficiency and dedication. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024