Heroic Rescue Operation Saves Youth Stranded in Mandakini River

In a heroic joint operation, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in coordination with the Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), local police, and fire service, successfully rescued a youth caught in the swift currents of the Mandakini River. The incident occurred near Agastyamuni town when the individual attempted to cross the river using a trolley, which, due to a technical glitch, became immobilized halfway.

As soon as the SDRF team received the distress call, they promptly arrived at the location. Led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, the team executed a meticulous rescue mission utilizing a rope river crossing technique. Their swift and calculated response ensured the safety of the youth, preventing a potential tragedy.

Agastyamuni, nestled along the banks of the Mandakini River in the Rudraprayag district, once again highlights the importance of readiness and effective collaboration among disaster response units, a testimony to their proficiency and dedication. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)