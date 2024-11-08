Left Menu

Modi Extends Warm Birthday Wishes to Telangana CM Amid Political Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy a happy 55th birthday. Reddy thanked Modi and highlighted recent Congress initiatives, contrasting them with alleged BRS misrule. He noted Telangana's optimism post-Congress win, focusing on fulfilled promises, including free public transport for women and healthcare coverage.

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended cordial birthday wishes to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as he turned 55. Using the social media platform X, Modi expressed his hopes for Reddy's long and prosperous life.

In response on X, CM Reddy expressed his gratitude, warmly thanking PM Modi for his kind message. On his birthday, Reddy planned a visit to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta.

Reddy took the opportunity to address previous comments made by PM Modi, countering them by outlining the measures implemented by the Congress since assuming power, including free bus travel for women and substantial healthcare coverage. He described a newfound optimism in Telangana following the Congress's victory, contrasting it with BRS's prior governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

