Left Menu

Maharashtra Cracks Down on Misused Tribal Benefits

The Maharashtra government plans action against 257 Scheduled Tribe students who claimed reservations as Hindu tribals while practicing other religions. Following an ITI admissions probe, steps will be taken to ensure tribal benefits are preserved for genuine candidates, with measures proposed to maintain tribal cultural practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:28 IST
Maharashtra Cracks Down on Misused Tribal Benefits
Maharashtra Government (Source/@CMOMaharashtra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is set to take decisive action against 257 students from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category who allegedly claimed reservation benefits reserved for Hindu tribal candidates while practicing other religions, according to an official release.

An investigative committee determined that among 13,858 ST students, 257 had registered under religions other than Hinduism. This discovery emerged during the 2023 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) admission process, revealing a discrepancy in the use of tribal community benefits.

Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha ordered a thorough investigation during the Winter Session in 2023 after noticing the conversion of tribal community members. Consequently, the Skill Development Department will take appropriate action, having already forwarded the report to the Tribal Development Department. In addition, the committee recommended measures to safeguard tribal culture and traditions, which have also been submitted for further consideration. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024