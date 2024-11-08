Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict Revisits Aligarh Muslim University's Minority Status

The Supreme Court's recent ruling on Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU) minority status has prompted university leadership to seek legal counsel for future actions. Vice Chancellor Naima Khatoon announced intentions to consult legal experts to determine the university's next steps following the verdict.

The court's 4:3 majority decision mandates that a regular three-judge bench should ultimately decide on the minority status of AMU. The majority opinion, authored by the Chief Justice of India, suggests examining which entity established the university to assess its minority status. This decision received support from AMU staff, including Professor Mohd. Aasim Siddiqui, who emphasized the importance of mapping out a subsequent strategy.

Despite the ruling indicating no immediate change to the university's status, the decision has rekindled discussions over AMU's historical context and its alignment with Article 30A. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board highlighted the broader implications of the judgment, questioning the criteria that define a minority institution in India.

