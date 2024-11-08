Haryana's Fertilizer Saga: Minister Refutes Shortage Claims

In response to opposition allegations of a DAP fertilizer shortage, Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana assured that the state government is well-equipped to meet the demands of local farmers. He highlighted proactive measures taken to guarantee a steady supply of diammonium phosphate fertilizer during the Rabi season.

Rana criticized opposition parties, particularly Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, for allegedly propagating falsehoods about the fertilizer supply situation. According to the minister, Haryana has already distributed 2.38 lakh metric tonnes of DAP, addressing the majority of the 3.48 lakh metric tonne requirement for the season.

Dispelling rumors, Rana emphasized that current fertilizer stocks are consistent with last year's requirements. He categorically denied claims of farmer unrest and alleged police involvement, stating such reports are unsubstantiated by ground evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)