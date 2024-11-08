Left Menu

Haryana's Fertilizer Saga: Minister Refutes Shortage Claims

Haryana minister Shyam Singh Rana denies opposition claims of a DAP fertilizer shortage, asserting proactive government measures to maintain supply. Rana cited ample stock and ongoing deliveries to support the Rabi season, dismissing misinformation spread by opposition leaders and denying any police action against farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:59 IST
In response to opposition allegations of a DAP fertilizer shortage, Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana assured that the state government is well-equipped to meet the demands of local farmers. He highlighted proactive measures taken to guarantee a steady supply of diammonium phosphate fertilizer during the Rabi season.

Rana criticized opposition parties, particularly Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, for allegedly propagating falsehoods about the fertilizer supply situation. According to the minister, Haryana has already distributed 2.38 lakh metric tonnes of DAP, addressing the majority of the 3.48 lakh metric tonne requirement for the season.

Dispelling rumors, Rana emphasized that current fertilizer stocks are consistent with last year's requirements. He categorically denied claims of farmer unrest and alleged police involvement, stating such reports are unsubstantiated by ground evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

