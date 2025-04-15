Left Menu

Advait Energy Secures Key Power Supply Projects in Gujarat

Advait Energy Transitions Limited has won two power supply projects from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited. The projects involve installing 11 KV medium voltage conductors in Bhavnagar and Amreli Circles, with a completion timeline of 12 months. AETL specializes in power transmission and energy transition solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:43 IST
Advait Energy Secures Key Power Supply Projects in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Advait Energy Transitions Limited (AETL) announced on Tuesday that it has secured two significant power supply projects from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL). The company emerged as the L1 bidder for projects critical to PGVCL's network development.

The projects require the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 11 KV medium voltage covered conductors across two strategic areas. In the Bhavnagar Circle, AETL will develop a reliable power supply network for the 11-KV feeder, targeting a 12-month completion period.

Similarly, in the Amreli Circle, the initiative will focus on fortifying the 11-KV feeder for consistent power delivery, also slated for a year-long timeline. Renowned for its role in energy transition solutions, AETL emphasizes innovations like green hydrogen and fuel cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025