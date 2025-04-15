Advait Energy Secures Key Power Supply Projects in Gujarat

Advait Energy Transitions Limited (AETL) announced on Tuesday that it has secured two significant power supply projects from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL). The company emerged as the L1 bidder for projects critical to PGVCL's network development.

The projects require the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 11 KV medium voltage covered conductors across two strategic areas. In the Bhavnagar Circle, AETL will develop a reliable power supply network for the 11-KV feeder, targeting a 12-month completion period.

Similarly, in the Amreli Circle, the initiative will focus on fortifying the 11-KV feeder for consistent power delivery, also slated for a year-long timeline. Renowned for its role in energy transition solutions, AETL emphasizes innovations like green hydrogen and fuel cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)