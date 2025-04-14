Pakistan Protests Erupt Over Corporate Agriculture Policies

Protests swept across Pakistan on Sunday as outrage grows over issues including corporate farming and controversial government proposals. Demonstrations were spearheaded by the Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee (PKRC) in more than 30 cities, targeting policies perceived as detrimental to small farmers.

Speaking at a protest in Kacha Khu, PKRC Secretary General Farooq Tariq condemned the government's leasing of 1.7 million acres for corporate farming. Tariq argued this could displace small-scale farmers, harm local food systems, and prioritize profits above sustainability. He called for comprehensive agrarian reforms aligned with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Peasants.

Current conditions for farmers are dire, plagued by increasing costs and inadequate support amid climate challenges. The privatization of agricultural storage entities further risks destabilizing food security. Without immediate reforms, the future of rural livelihoods and small-scale farming in Pakistan hangs in the balance.

