Left Menu

Refex Renewables Boosts Wind Energy Ventures Amid Losses

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd reported a loss of Rs 12.69 crore in the September quarter, attributed to decreased income. The company announced plans to establish two new subsidiaries in wind energy and approved the divestment of a 24.50% stake in Refex Green Energy Limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:44 IST
Refex Renewables Boosts Wind Energy Ventures Amid Losses
  • Country:
  • India

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd faced a financial setback this September, reporting a consolidated loss of Rs 12.69 crore, as revealed in a recent exchange filing.

This marks an increase from the Rs 10.48 crore loss witnessed in the same quarter last year, primarily due to declining income, which fell to Rs 14.38 crore from Rs 21.36 crore in 2022.

In a strategic move, the board greenlit the founding of two wholly-owned subsidiaries focusing on wind energy, aiming to capitalize on growth opportunities and improve project financing feasibility. Additionally, the company sanctioned the sale of a 24.50% stake in Refex Green Energy Limited, securing a majority shareholding of 75.5% in the joint venture with Winvision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024