Authorities Exhume Buried Woman Due to Lack of Cremation Means in Assam
Authorities in Assam's Darrang district exhumed the body of an unmarried Hindu woman buried due to her family's apparent lack of cremation means. The body was identified and a post-mortem is set for execution. The official advised families seeking assistance for last rites to contact authorities.
In Assam's Darrang district, authorities exhumed the body of a Hindu woman, buried by her family due to insufficient means for cremation, an official reported on Friday.
The woman, in her sixties and unmarried, died in Pithakhuwa village in the Sipajhar area, the official continued.
Her family, unable to arrange for traditional Hindu cremation, chose to bury her instead. The village headman alerted officials on Wednesday, leading to the exhumation upon district commissioner orders. The body is scheduled for post-mortem at Mangaldai Civil Hospital, with Hindu rituals planned for Saturday.
