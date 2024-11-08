Haryana CM Condemns Congress for Backing Article 370 Resolution in J&K

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a blistering attack on the Congress and National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, criticizing their resolution to restore Article 370 as 'unfortunate.' This resolution, opposing the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, was passed by voice vote in the newly elected assembly.

CM Saini, discussing the progress in the region, labeled the resolution 'unfortunate' and demanded an explanation from Congress. 'Jammu and Kashmir was achieving remarkable development milestones, but Congress and Farooq Abdullah's party disrupted this with their resolution to reinstate Article 370 and 35A, silently backed by Congress. They owe the nation an explanation on whether they align with forces intent on dividing the country,' said Saini.

The resolution's passage on November 6 prompted chaos in the assembly, with only the BJP opposing it. In a further critique, Saini denounced Congress's electoral strategies in forthcoming Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections, asserting that their 'lies' would no longer succeed as they did in other states. He also outlined the upcoming election schedule, highlighting the voter demographics involved. (ANI)

