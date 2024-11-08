Unified Front: NIA's Anti-Terror Conference Paves Way for Collaborative Security Strategy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) concluded its two-day anti-terror conference on Friday, emphasizing the necessity for robust collaborative efforts among central and state agencies, supported by a standardized strategy to combat terrorism. The meeting spotlighted the need for a unified approach across states to safeguard national security, with a particular focus on cybercrime and financial terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his inaugural address on Thursday, set the conference's tone by leading discussions on five core terror-related themes. Shah announced key measures to enhance India's anti-terrorism initiatives, including the establishment of a National Counter-terrorism Policy & Strategy aimed at dismantling the entire 'ecosystem' of terrorism.

Participants at the conference welcomed the Union Home Minister's call for a cohesive strategic framework, advocating for improved coordination among agencies. The conference also underscored the importance of transitioning from a 'need to know' to a 'duty to share' culture within agencies, fostering a 'Whole of Government Approach' to building an integrated, actionable system against terror threats.

