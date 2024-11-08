Left Menu

Unified Front: NIA's Anti-Terror Conference Paves Way for Collaborative Security Strategy

The National Investigation Agency's two-day conference emphasized a unified approach to counter terrorism, focusing on cybercrime and financial terrorism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the need for strong coordination from local policing to national levels. New measures include a National Counter-terrorism Policy & Strategy to tackle the terrorism ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:14 IST
Unified Front: NIA's Anti-Terror Conference Paves Way for Collaborative Security Strategy
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) concluded its two-day anti-terror conference on Friday, emphasizing the necessity for robust collaborative efforts among central and state agencies, supported by a standardized strategy to combat terrorism. The meeting spotlighted the need for a unified approach across states to safeguard national security, with a particular focus on cybercrime and financial terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his inaugural address on Thursday, set the conference's tone by leading discussions on five core terror-related themes. Shah announced key measures to enhance India's anti-terrorism initiatives, including the establishment of a National Counter-terrorism Policy & Strategy aimed at dismantling the entire 'ecosystem' of terrorism.

Participants at the conference welcomed the Union Home Minister's call for a cohesive strategic framework, advocating for improved coordination among agencies. The conference also underscored the importance of transitioning from a 'need to know' to a 'duty to share' culture within agencies, fostering a 'Whole of Government Approach' to building an integrated, actionable system against terror threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024