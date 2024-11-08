Unified Front: NIA's Anti-Terror Conference Paves Way for Collaborative Security Strategy
The National Investigation Agency's two-day conference emphasized a unified approach to counter terrorism, focusing on cybercrime and financial terrorism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the need for strong coordination from local policing to national levels. New measures include a National Counter-terrorism Policy & Strategy to tackle the terrorism ecosystem.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) concluded its two-day anti-terror conference on Friday, emphasizing the necessity for robust collaborative efforts among central and state agencies, supported by a standardized strategy to combat terrorism. The meeting spotlighted the need for a unified approach across states to safeguard national security, with a particular focus on cybercrime and financial terrorism.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his inaugural address on Thursday, set the conference's tone by leading discussions on five core terror-related themes. Shah announced key measures to enhance India's anti-terrorism initiatives, including the establishment of a National Counter-terrorism Policy & Strategy aimed at dismantling the entire 'ecosystem' of terrorism.
Participants at the conference welcomed the Union Home Minister's call for a cohesive strategic framework, advocating for improved coordination among agencies. The conference also underscored the importance of transitioning from a 'need to know' to a 'duty to share' culture within agencies, fostering a 'Whole of Government Approach' to building an integrated, actionable system against terror threats.
