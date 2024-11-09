Left Menu

Diddy Seeks Jail Release Ahead of Trial

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has requested a judge to allow his release from jail on bond before his federal sex trafficking trial. Combs, who is pleading not guilty, is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 02:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 02:01 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has again urged the court for his release from jail as he awaits trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Combs, widely recognized in the music industry, has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges against him.

He remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, pending the outcome of the trial.

