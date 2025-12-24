Left Menu

Unshakeable Bonds: The Resilient China-Russia Alliance Amid Sanctions

The US and EU sanctions post-Ukraine war have not disrupted the strong ties between China and Russia. Russia's ambassador to China emphasized the deep-rooted and growing partnership, strengthened by head-of-state diplomacy and mutual economic benefits, despite external pressures and sanctions from the West.

24-12-2025
Unshakeable Bonds: The Resilient China-Russia Alliance Amid Sanctions
In the wake of the Ukraine war, Western sanctions have failed to drive a wedge between China and Russia, according to a top Russian diplomat. Igor Morgulov, Russia's ambassador to China, asserted at a Beijing forum that the relationship between the two nations has reached unprecedented levels of trust and cooperation.

He highlighted the pivotal role of diplomacy between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in bolstering this alliance. Exchanged visits and bilateral commemorations have fortified their strategic partnership, fostering a collaborative front against issues threatening their technological and competitive interests.

Despite US and EU sanctions targeting both economies, particularly in energy and technology sectors, Morgulov reported an increase in bilateral trade conducted using local currencies. China's defiance against Western pressures, particularly concerning its substantial imports of Russian oil and gas, underscores its commitment to this alliance.

