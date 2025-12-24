Unshakeable Bonds: The Resilient China-Russia Alliance Amid Sanctions

In the wake of the Ukraine war, Western sanctions have failed to drive a wedge between China and Russia, according to a top Russian diplomat. Igor Morgulov, Russia's ambassador to China, asserted at a Beijing forum that the relationship between the two nations has reached unprecedented levels of trust and cooperation.

He highlighted the pivotal role of diplomacy between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in bolstering this alliance. Exchanged visits and bilateral commemorations have fortified their strategic partnership, fostering a collaborative front against issues threatening their technological and competitive interests.

Despite US and EU sanctions targeting both economies, particularly in energy and technology sectors, Morgulov reported an increase in bilateral trade conducted using local currencies. China's defiance against Western pressures, particularly concerning its substantial imports of Russian oil and gas, underscores its commitment to this alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)