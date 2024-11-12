ED Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Patna

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Patna has ramped up efforts in an ongoing investigation related to illegal sand mining, filing a supplementary Prosecution Complaint against three individuals. These accused, identified as Punj Kumar Singh, Ashok Kumar, and Sudama Kumar, are alleged to have been involved in money laundering activities associated with this illicit trade.

On October 29, the ED's Patna Zonal Office presented the case before the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The court acknowledged the seriousness of these allegations on November 11, marking a significant step following the initial Prosecution Complaint filed back on November 10, 2023.

While these legal proceedings continue to unfold, the ED hinted at further revelations and developments in this case via its social media post, keeping the public and stakeholders on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)