Supreme Court Urges Creation of Dedicated Special Courts

The Supreme Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the Centre and Maharashtra government's current strategy of labeling existing courts as special courts. The court insisted on the formation of new judicial bodies specifically assigned to handle cases governed by special statutes.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized the necessity for improved infrastructure and the appointment of additional judges and staff. The court warned that without such measures, the courts might have to grant bail to accused individuals due to delays in trial proceedings.

The Centre and Maharashtra government were given a final chance to create a proposal for establishing special courts that would address cases under legislations like the NIA, MCOCA, and UAPA. They are expected to comply with the court's directives within four weeks.