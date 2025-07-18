Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Creation of Dedicated Special Courts

The Supreme Court criticized the Centre and Maharashtra government for designating existing courts as special courts. It stressed the urgent need for new infrastructure and judges dedicated to handling cases under special statutes like NIA and UAPA. Delays in trials could lead to bail for accused individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:17 IST
Supreme Court Urges Creation of Dedicated Special Courts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the Centre and Maharashtra government's current strategy of labeling existing courts as special courts. The court insisted on the formation of new judicial bodies specifically assigned to handle cases governed by special statutes.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized the necessity for improved infrastructure and the appointment of additional judges and staff. The court warned that without such measures, the courts might have to grant bail to accused individuals due to delays in trial proceedings.

The Centre and Maharashtra government were given a final chance to create a proposal for establishing special courts that would address cases under legislations like the NIA, MCOCA, and UAPA. They are expected to comply with the court's directives within four weeks.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025