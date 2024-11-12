Left Menu

Security Forces Conduct Mock Drill At Iconic Chenab Rail Bridge Amid Heightened Vigilance

Security forces held a mock drill at the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, the world's highest railway bridge. This was part of increased security measures following terror incidents. Meanwhile, Indian Railways achieved a Limca Book of Records entry for a large public-service event involving 4 million attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:00 IST
Security forces conduct mock drill at Chenab Bridge (Photo/JK Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense display of preparedness, security forces conducted a mock drill at the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Recognized as the world's highest railway bridge, this engineering marvel stands at 359 meters above the Chenab River, towering over the Eiffel Tower by approximately 35 meters.

The drill was jointly executed by District Police Reasi alongside SOG, CRPF 126bn, GRP, RPF, SDRF, VDG, and various civil and emergency units, showcasing a coordinated effort in ensuring security at a strategic location. This action underscores the region's emphasis on safety amid escalating terror threats.

Meanwhile, achievements of the Indian Railways were etched into the Limca Book of Records, following a public-service event attended by over 4 million people across 2,140 venues. This massive event, orchestrated by the Railways Ministry on February 26, 2024, marked the inauguration of several infrastructure projects. Concurrently, political leaders, including J-K Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, called for heightened vigilance and strategic revisions to counter recent terror attacks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

