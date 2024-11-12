Security Forces Conduct Mock Drill At Iconic Chenab Rail Bridge Amid Heightened Vigilance

In an intense display of preparedness, security forces conducted a mock drill at the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Recognized as the world's highest railway bridge, this engineering marvel stands at 359 meters above the Chenab River, towering over the Eiffel Tower by approximately 35 meters.

The drill was jointly executed by District Police Reasi alongside SOG, CRPF 126bn, GRP, RPF, SDRF, VDG, and various civil and emergency units, showcasing a coordinated effort in ensuring security at a strategic location. This action underscores the region's emphasis on safety amid escalating terror threats.

Meanwhile, achievements of the Indian Railways were etched into the Limca Book of Records, following a public-service event attended by over 4 million people across 2,140 venues. This massive event, orchestrated by the Railways Ministry on February 26, 2024, marked the inauguration of several infrastructure projects. Concurrently, political leaders, including J-K Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, called for heightened vigilance and strategic revisions to counter recent terror attacks in the region.

