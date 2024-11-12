Indonesia's Ambitious Renewable Energy Plan: A 75 GW Leap

Indonesia is set to become a renewable energy powerhouse, offering international investors the chance to build 75 gigawatts of renewable power in the next 15 years. This initiative was announced by Hashim Djojohadikusumo, brother of President Prabowo Subianto, during the COP29 summit in Baku.

The plan aligns with Indonesia's pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. It outlines a transition from coal-fired power to renewables, aiming to generate 100 gigawatts of new energy, 75% of which will be renewable. Current energy capacity exceeds 90 GW, over half from coal.

Indonesia's ambitious strategy includes building a green transmission line of 70,000 km and offering carbon offset projects. Reforestation of 12.7 million hectares is also on the agenda, attracting interest from Jeff Bezos's Earth Fund.

