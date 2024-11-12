Left Menu

Indonesia's Ambitious Renewable Energy Plan: A 75 GW Leap

Indonesia plans to offer investors 75 gigawatts of renewable power over the next 15 years, as part of President Prabowo Subianto's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060. The initiative includes solar, hydro, geothermal, and nuclear energy projects, alongside efforts in reforestation and carbon offsetting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:36 IST
  • Indonesia

Indonesia is set to become a renewable energy powerhouse, offering international investors the chance to build 75 gigawatts of renewable power in the next 15 years. This initiative was announced by Hashim Djojohadikusumo, brother of President Prabowo Subianto, during the COP29 summit in Baku.

The plan aligns with Indonesia's pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. It outlines a transition from coal-fired power to renewables, aiming to generate 100 gigawatts of new energy, 75% of which will be renewable. Current energy capacity exceeds 90 GW, over half from coal.

Indonesia's ambitious strategy includes building a green transmission line of 70,000 km and offering carbon offset projects. Reforestation of 12.7 million hectares is also on the agenda, attracting interest from Jeff Bezos's Earth Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

