Rosneft, the largest oil company in Russia, has forcefully denied recent reports which suggest it seeks to dominate the Russian oil sector through a merger. The company criticized the reports for falsely portraying CEO Igor Sechin as a malevolent force within the industry.

The Wall Street Journal recently claimed Russia is considering merging Rosneft with Gazprom Neft and Lukoil, a move that would create a global oil behemoth. However, Rosneft dismissed these claims as a 'false flag', stating they have no basis in reality or business logic.

Sechin, described as one of the most influential figures in Russia's energy sector, has been CEO since 2012. Under his leadership, Rosneft became the world's largest publicly listed oil producer by volume before the public listing of Saudi Aramco in 2019, contributing significantly to global oil production.

