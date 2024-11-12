Left Menu

Uttarakhand Celebrates 'Igas': A Festival of Tradition and Prosperity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the state's residents during the Igas festival, emphasizing the importance of cultural preservation. Celebrated as 'Budhi Diwali,' this event marks a time of harvest and prosperity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the celebrations, underscoring the festival's growing recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:48 IST
Uttarakhand Celebrates 'Igas': A Festival of Tradition and Prosperity
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended warm greetings to the people of his state on the occasion of the folk festival 'Igas,' also known as Budhi Diwali. This traditional celebration honors the Goddess Nanda Devi and marks a time focused on harvest, fertility, and prosperity.

In a video posted on X, Dhami lauded efforts underway to protect the state's cultural heritage while celebrating local festivals. He expressed delight over the local initiatives to preserve cultural customs. "Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Uttarakhand's folk festival 'Igas' and Budhi Diwali. Efforts of residents to preserve cultural heritage are heartening," he stated, highlighting the festival's increasing national and international recognition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his congratulations, emphasizing the festival's potential to bring happiness and prosperity. He participated in celebrations held at Uttarakhand MP Anil Baluni's residence in New Delhi, where he wore a traditional cap, engaged with Sadhus, and performed rituals such as the Tulsi plant worship and lighting of the Igas flame.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024