Uttarakhand Celebrates 'Igas': A Festival of Tradition and Prosperity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended warm greetings to the people of his state on the occasion of the folk festival 'Igas,' also known as Budhi Diwali. This traditional celebration honors the Goddess Nanda Devi and marks a time focused on harvest, fertility, and prosperity.

In a video posted on X, Dhami lauded efforts underway to protect the state's cultural heritage while celebrating local festivals. He expressed delight over the local initiatives to preserve cultural customs. "Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Uttarakhand's folk festival 'Igas' and Budhi Diwali. Efforts of residents to preserve cultural heritage are heartening," he stated, highlighting the festival's increasing national and international recognition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his congratulations, emphasizing the festival's potential to bring happiness and prosperity. He participated in celebrations held at Uttarakhand MP Anil Baluni's residence in New Delhi, where he wore a traditional cap, engaged with Sadhus, and performed rituals such as the Tulsi plant worship and lighting of the Igas flame.

