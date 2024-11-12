Left Menu

Tragic Mudslide Claims Four Lives in Kasganj

In a tragic incident in Kasganj, four women lost their lives when a mud wall collapsed on them while they were collecting soil. The accident occurred under the Kotwali Police Station's jurisdiction. Nine people were hospitalized, with four fatalities and two severely injured referred to Aligarh for further treatment.

In a tragic event on Tuesday, four women lost their lives beneath a mudslide in an area overseen by the Kotwali Police Station in Kasganj. According to an official statement, this incident occurred while the victims were collecting soil for a household function.

Kasganj Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rajiv Agarwal reported that a mud wall collapsed on the women, leading to their unfortunate demise. Emergency responders rushed nine individuals to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident.

Out of the nine affected, four succumbed to their injuries, while two others, severely injured, have been transported to Aligarh for advanced medical attention to aid their recovery.

