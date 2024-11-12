Tragic Mudslide Claims Four Lives in Kasganj

In a tragic event on Tuesday, four women lost their lives beneath a mudslide in an area overseen by the Kotwali Police Station in Kasganj. According to an official statement, this incident occurred while the victims were collecting soil for a household function.

Kasganj Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rajiv Agarwal reported that a mud wall collapsed on the women, leading to their unfortunate demise. Emergency responders rushed nine individuals to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident.

Out of the nine affected, four succumbed to their injuries, while two others, severely injured, have been transported to Aligarh for advanced medical attention to aid their recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)