Strengthening Ties: VINBAX 2024 Underway in Ambala

The 5th Edition of the Vietnam Indian Bilateral Army Exercise, known as VINBAX 2024, is currently in process at Ambala. The exercise focuses on training troops from the Indian Army and Vietnam People's Army in the deployment of engineering companies and medical teams for United Nations missions. Officials have emphasized the exercise's role in strengthening Indo-Vietnam friendship.

Scheduled from November 4 to 23, VINBAX 2024 takes place in Ambala and Chandimandir. Its primary objective is to enhance joint military capabilities for engineering tasks related to United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, as outlined in Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

The Ministry of Defence has described the exercise as a significant milestone in bolstering Indo-Vietnam relations. This year's edition sees the first-ever participation at the Bi Service level, including personnel from both countries' Army and Air Force. Indian Army representatives include 47 members from the Corps of Engineers, while the Vietnamese side will be represented by the Vietnam People's Army.

The expanded scope of VINBAX 2024 as a field training exercise is designed to foster mutual confidence, interoperability, and the exchange of best practices between the two countries. Additionally, a 48-hour validation exercise with humanitarian assistance, disaster relief demonstrations, and equipment display will evaluate the standards achieved by both contingents.

This joint exercise is not only a platform for military training but also an opportunity for participants to engage with each other's social and cultural heritage. Such endeavors play a crucial role in the broader context of international cooperation and peacekeeping.

(With inputs from agencies.)