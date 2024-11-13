Left Menu

Dimple Yadav Applauds SC Verdict on 'Bulldozer Justice'

Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav criticized BJP for violating citizens' rights, following SC's directives on 'bulldozer action.' The Supreme Court mandated a 15-day notice before demolitions, emphasizing due process. Various politicians supported the verdict, underscoring its importance in protecting individual rights and reinforcing judicial authority.

Dimple Yadav Applauds SC Verdict on 'Bulldozer Justice'
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strong rebuke to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav condemned the administration for allegedly infringing on citizens' rights. This criticism follows the Supreme Court's decision to mandate a 15-day notice before any demolition, ensuring due process is upheld.

Yadav welcomed the judgment, stating that the ongoing bulldozer actions were fundamentally flawed. She asserted that the BJP government left no effort unmade in violating rights. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also hailed the decision as a rebuke to divisive politics, emphasizing the need for justice.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla exercised caution, acknowledging the SC's directives must be respected. The ruling affirms that demolitions require a thorough, transparent process, with video recordings and specific notices essential to protecting citizens from arbitrary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

