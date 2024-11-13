Left Menu

Mexico's Fiscal Revamp for Pemex: A Step Toward Energy Sovereignty

Mexico plans to simplify the fiscal regime for Pemex to alleviate heavy debt burdens and promote investment by consolidating taxes. The initiative aims to enhance transparency, diversify energy sources, and protect output. Pemex's cost-cutting measures include a $2.44 billion austerity goal, with officials focusing on debt reduction without international financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:26 IST
Mexico's Fiscal Revamp for Pemex: A Step Toward Energy Sovereignty

Mexico announced a strategy to streamline fiscal practices for Pemex, aimed at reducing the state oil producer's crippling debt. President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed the plan to merge three taxes into one at a 30% rate, with a lower rate for non-associated gas, to increase investment and transparency.

The initiative targets inefficiencies and advocates for diverse energy sourcing while maintaining hydrocarbon production levels. Pemex is set to cut costs by $2.44 billion, with expanded oil reserves and increased natural gas output during Sheinbaum's tenure.

Despite efforts to decrease debt, Pemex's financial liabilities amount to nearly $100 billion. Credit agencies monitor government allocations closely for Mexico's credit rating, indicating future refinancing may be inevitable, although Sheinbaum emphasized energy sovereignty and renewable transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

