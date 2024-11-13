Mexico's Fiscal Revamp for Pemex: A Step Toward Energy Sovereignty

Mexico announced a strategy to streamline fiscal practices for Pemex, aimed at reducing the state oil producer's crippling debt. President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed the plan to merge three taxes into one at a 30% rate, with a lower rate for non-associated gas, to increase investment and transparency.

The initiative targets inefficiencies and advocates for diverse energy sourcing while maintaining hydrocarbon production levels. Pemex is set to cut costs by $2.44 billion, with expanded oil reserves and increased natural gas output during Sheinbaum's tenure.

Despite efforts to decrease debt, Pemex's financial liabilities amount to nearly $100 billion. Credit agencies monitor government allocations closely for Mexico's credit rating, indicating future refinancing may be inevitable, although Sheinbaum emphasized energy sovereignty and renewable transition.

