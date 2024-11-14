NNPC's Bold Gas Supply Agreement Fast-Forwarding Nigeria’s Energy Future

Nigeria's NNPC Ltd has announced a landmark deal involving one of its subsidiaries supplying the Dangote oil refinery with 100 million standard cubic feet of gas daily for a decade. Financial specifics remain undisclosed at this stage.

This agreement will see NNPC Gas Marketing Limited providing the Lagos-based refinery, created by famed Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, with critical natural gas resources for power generation and as feedstock. The contract includes provisions for renewal and increased supply quotas.

As Africa's largest oil producer, NNPC's move forms part of a broader strategy to enhance domestic gas use, driving industrial expansion and strengthening Nigeria's energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)