Left Menu

NNPC's Bold Gas Supply Agreement Fast-Forwarding Nigeria’s Energy Future

NNPC Ltd's subsidiary has committed to supplying 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to the Dangote refinery for 10 years. This move aims to boost domestic gas consumption, support power generation, and foster industrial growth, with options for contract renewal and expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 14-11-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 02:29 IST
NNPC's Bold Gas Supply Agreement Fast-Forwarding Nigeria’s Energy Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's NNPC Ltd has announced a landmark deal involving one of its subsidiaries supplying the Dangote oil refinery with 100 million standard cubic feet of gas daily for a decade. Financial specifics remain undisclosed at this stage.

This agreement will see NNPC Gas Marketing Limited providing the Lagos-based refinery, created by famed Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, with critical natural gas resources for power generation and as feedstock. The contract includes provisions for renewal and increased supply quotas.

As Africa's largest oil producer, NNPC's move forms part of a broader strategy to enhance domestic gas use, driving industrial expansion and strengthening Nigeria's energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024