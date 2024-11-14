Left Menu

King Charles Leads the Fight Against Food Waste on 76th Birthday

King Charles celebrates his 76th birthday by opening two new food distribution hubs. These hubs are part of the 'Coronation Food Project' aimed at curbing food waste and supporting charities. The initiative has saved 940 tonnes of surplus food, equivalent to over 2.2 million meals.

In a display of commitment to environmental issues, Britain's King Charles will mark his 76th birthday by inaugurating two food distribution centers. The openings are part of his 'Coronation Food Project', an endeavor aimed at bridging the gap between food waste and food need.

On his birthday, the King will visit a hub in south London where a 'surplus food festival' will take place, showcasing meals made from food that would otherwise go to waste. The King will also virtually open another hub in northern England, furthering his mission to cut food waste.

This initiative, launched last year, has helped save 940 tonnes of surplus food, equating to more than 2.2 million meal portions, according to Buckingham Palace. The King's birthday will also be traditionally celebrated with gun salutes in London.

