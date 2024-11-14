Germany Stands Firm: No Russian LNG Allowed

In a decisive move, Germany has blocked a shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, reinforcing its policy against importing Russian LNG. The stand was taken by the country's economy ministry, BMWK, which instructed the Deutsche Energy Terminal to reject the delivery originally set for the Brunsbuttel facility.

Industry insiders suggest this may have been a political probe, as data indicates three LNG tankers from Russia's Yamal facility await further instructions, potentially testing Berlin's resolve. Germany, formerly a heavy consumer of Russian gas, ceased such imports in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Now, Germany sources its gas from the United States, Norway, and Europe, underscoring its strategic pivot. Though Russian gas indirectly reaches Germany through EU countries, the German government is committed to maintaining its strict energy policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)