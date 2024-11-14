Left Menu

Tata Power Takes Charge of New Power Transmission Project

REC Ltd's subsidiary RECPDCL transferred the project-specific SPV, ERES-XXXIX Power Transmission Ltd, to Tata Power. Selected through competitive bidding, Tata Power will develop and manage the project under a BOOT model with an implementation target set for December 2027.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, state-owned REC Ltd announced that its arm, REC Power Development Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), successfully handed over ERES-XXXIX Power Transmission Ltd to Tata Power Company Ltd on Thursday.

Tata Power emerged as the transmission service provider after winning a tariff-based competitive bidding process coordinated by RECPDCL. The project will be developed on a Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) basis.

This strategic move sets a target for the project's implementation by December 2027, marking a noteworthy advancement in the power transmission sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

