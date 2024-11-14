Tata Power Takes Charge of New Power Transmission Project

In a significant development, state-owned REC Ltd announced that its arm, REC Power Development Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), successfully handed over ERES-XXXIX Power Transmission Ltd to Tata Power Company Ltd on Thursday.

Tata Power emerged as the transmission service provider after winning a tariff-based competitive bidding process coordinated by RECPDCL. The project will be developed on a Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) basis.

This strategic move sets a target for the project's implementation by December 2027, marking a noteworthy advancement in the power transmission sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)