Tata Power Takes Charge of New Power Transmission Project
REC Ltd's subsidiary RECPDCL transferred the project-specific SPV, ERES-XXXIX Power Transmission Ltd, to Tata Power. Selected through competitive bidding, Tata Power will develop and manage the project under a BOOT model with an implementation target set for December 2027.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, state-owned REC Ltd announced that its arm, REC Power Development Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), successfully handed over ERES-XXXIX Power Transmission Ltd to Tata Power Company Ltd on Thursday.
Tata Power emerged as the transmission service provider after winning a tariff-based competitive bidding process coordinated by RECPDCL. The project will be developed on a Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) basis.
This strategic move sets a target for the project's implementation by December 2027, marking a noteworthy advancement in the power transmission sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement