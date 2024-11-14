Left Menu

JEMB Meeting Paves Path for Enhanced Spectrum Warfare Synergy

The Joint Electromagnetic Board's annual meeting focused on synchronizing joint electronic warfare efforts across the Services. It introduced the AI-driven e-Tarang System for improved spectrum management and unveiled the Technical News Letter 2024, highlighting future warfare technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:25 IST
JEMB Meeting Paves Path for Enhanced Spectrum Warfare Synergy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During its annual convention, the Joint Electromagnetic Board (JEMB), a subset of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), gathered to discuss strategic collaborations in electronic warfare operations among the three military branches. The session aimed at crafting a robust framework for spectrum warfare capabilities.

Chaired by Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations), the meeting attracted senior voices from the military, the DRDO, the Department of Defence Production, and industry experts. Discussions spanned across joint operations in electronic warfare and cutting-edge technologies such as Spectrum Management, EMI/EMC, and Human Resource Management.

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of the AI-powered e-Tarang System, created in partnership with BISAG-N, designed to optimize Defence Spectrum planning, ensuring interference-free operations. The release of Technical News Letter 2024 during the meeting underscored a forward-looking approach towards transformative military technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024