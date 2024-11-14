JEMB Meeting Paves Path for Enhanced Spectrum Warfare Synergy

During its annual convention, the Joint Electromagnetic Board (JEMB), a subset of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), gathered to discuss strategic collaborations in electronic warfare operations among the three military branches. The session aimed at crafting a robust framework for spectrum warfare capabilities.

Chaired by Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations), the meeting attracted senior voices from the military, the DRDO, the Department of Defence Production, and industry experts. Discussions spanned across joint operations in electronic warfare and cutting-edge technologies such as Spectrum Management, EMI/EMC, and Human Resource Management.

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of the AI-powered e-Tarang System, created in partnership with BISAG-N, designed to optimize Defence Spectrum planning, ensuring interference-free operations. The release of Technical News Letter 2024 during the meeting underscored a forward-looking approach towards transformative military technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)