India's Naval Might Expands: Keel Laying for First Fleet Support Ship

The keel laying of the first Fleet Support Ship at Hindustan Shipyard marks a significant step in bolstering the Indian Navy's capabilities. Set to enhance strategic reach, these ships will support operations and humanitarian missions. The project aligns with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, boosting local industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:43 IST
Visual from the event. (Photo: Defence PRO Vizag). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Navy celebrated a significant milestone on Thursday as the keel laying ceremony for the first of five Fleet Support Ships took place at Visakhapatnam's Hindustan Shipyard Limited. This marks a pivotal moment in expanding the Navy's operational capabilities.

Presided over by Vice Admiral B Siva Kumar, Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition, the event highlighted the Navy's contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited, signed in August 2023. The delivery of the Fleet Support Ships is planned to begin in mid-2027, enhancing the Navy's 'Blue Water' capabilities by replenishing fleet ships at sea.

With a displacement of over 40,000 tons, these ships will play a dual role in strategic fleet support and humanitarian operations, ensuring longer missions without port calls and aiding disaster relief efforts. This initiative also boosts local manufacturing, supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat drive and involving 550 MSMEs, while generating significant employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

