Governor Celebrates Heroism at Walong Day Finale

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik honored soldiers of the 1962 India-China War during the 62nd Walong Day's finale. Recognizing veterans, he emphasized their bravery and legacy. The Governor praised army efforts to keep the heroes' stories alive, urging youth to uphold the values showcased during the historic conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:46 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General KT Parnaik.(Photo: Arunachal Pradesh Governor office). Image Credit: ANI
Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (Retd.), took part in the finale of the month-long 62nd Walong Day celebrations in Anjaw district, laying a wreath at the Walong War Memorial to honor the Indian armed forces' soldiers.

The Governor felicitated veterans from the 1962 War and acknowledged families who supported the Indian Army during the conflict. He addressed attendees at Walong Stadium, emphasizing the bravery displayed by Indian soldiers during the India-China War, commending their courage and dedication.

The event included interactions with car and motorcycle rally participants and army units, showcasing India's martial arts. Governor Parnaik highlighted the significance of ongoing development in Arunachal Pradesh and the crucial role of the military in national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

