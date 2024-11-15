Governor Celebrates Heroism at Walong Day Finale

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (Retd.), took part in the finale of the month-long 62nd Walong Day celebrations in Anjaw district, laying a wreath at the Walong War Memorial to honor the Indian armed forces' soldiers.

The Governor felicitated veterans from the 1962 War and acknowledged families who supported the Indian Army during the conflict. He addressed attendees at Walong Stadium, emphasizing the bravery displayed by Indian soldiers during the India-China War, commending their courage and dedication.

The event included interactions with car and motorcycle rally participants and army units, showcasing India's martial arts. Governor Parnaik highlighted the significance of ongoing development in Arunachal Pradesh and the crucial role of the military in national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)