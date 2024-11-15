Punjab Police Launches High-Tech Support Unit to Combat Drug Trafficking

In a key development aimed at boosting Punjab's fight against drug trafficking, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav inaugurated the Anti-Narcotics Task Force's (ANTF) new Support Services Unit at the ANTF Headquarters on Thursday.

Flanked by prominent law enforcement officials including Special DGP ANTF Kuldeep Singh, Special DGP Internal Security RN Dhoke, ADGP ANTF Nilabh Kishore, and ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Promod Ban, DGP Yadav underscored the advanced intelligence capabilities that this unit brings to the table.

"Equipped with cutting-edge technology, our specialized unit is better prepared to safeguard Punjab's future from narcotics," DGP Yadav expressed in a post on X. The unit will focus on detailed analysis of drug-related data, communications, transactions, and trafficking profiles, significantly strengthening the ANTF's capacity to combat drug issues with precision and effectiveness.

This announcement follows the inauguration of ANTF's Intelligence and Technical Unit (SITU) a few months ago, which was established at a cost of Rs 11 crore. This unit also features advanced software systems aimed at rigorous analysis of drug data and trafficker profiling.

Yadav further detailed that the Support Services Unit, constructed with a budget of Rs 1.28 crore, offers upgraded office spaces and modern infrastructure, strategically designed to bolster the ANTF's operational efficiency against drug trafficking. Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann allocated an overall budget of Rs 14.6 crores to enhance ANTF's capabilities, with Rs 11 crore focused on technical advancements and Rs 3 crore towards physical infrastructure improvements.

