Guwahati Hosts 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' Campaign to Mark Constitution's 75th Anniversary

In a significant move to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, Guwahati is set to host the third regional event of the 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign on November 19 at the IIT Guwahati Auditorium. Organized under the DISHA scheme by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the initiative seeks to enhance the understanding of the Constitution and emphasize accessibility to justice nationwide.

The event will commence with the planting of saplings in tribute to the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, underscoring their pivotal contribution to the nation's founding document. A highlight of the gathering will be the unveiling of the Samvidhan Katta magazine, featuring 75 stories that demonstrate the daily significance of the Constitution, along with insights from participants in the Tele Law and Nyaya Bandhu legal aid programs.

In addition, attendees will witness the release of a special comic book depicting the experiences of 10 individuals asserting their constitutional rights, presented in an engaging visual format. Eight podcasts focusing on citizen constitutional rights protection through the Tele Law and Nyaya Bandhu initiatives will also be launched. The event features prominent guests such as Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Law and Justice, and Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, expecting around 1,400 participants, including key legal stakeholders and law students.

(With inputs from agencies.)