Left Menu

Kenya's Coastal Villages Turn to Seaweed Farming Amid Climate Challenges

Facing drought, Kenya's coastal village of Mwazaro switched from maize to seaweed farming. The industry has rapidly grown to 20 villages, improving infrastructure and livelihoods. Despite lagging behind Tanzania, Kenya is expanding seaweed exports globally, benefiting locals financially while boosting the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:30 IST
Kenya's Coastal Villages Turn to Seaweed Farming Amid Climate Challenges

The coastal village of Mwazaro in Kenya has shifted its agricultural focus due to harsh drought conditions, moving from traditional crops such as cassava and maize to cultivating seaweed. This resilient pivot is a response to climate changes, with seaweed now being planted and dried across the beachfront by numerous communities, nurturing a rising demand both domestically and internationally. Products derived from seaweed, including soaps, shampoos, and food powders, are gaining popularity. Introduced in Kenya in 2008, the seaweed industry has quickly spread to 20 villages, according to David Mirera from the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute.

In Kibuyuni, a neighboring village, the seaweed farming boom has led to infrastructure upgrades and improved electricity access, as highlighted by Kassim Ramtu Bakari of the Seaweed Farmers' Cooperative. This industry supports over 100 households, providing employment opportunities and improving living standards. For individuals like Tima Jasho, seaweed farming has facilitated financial independence, allowing her to afford her children's education and upgrade her home.

The promising seaweed sector in Kenya produced nearly 100 tons valued at more than $30,000 in 2022, with significant exports to global markets such as China, France, and the United States. While Kenya's production levels haven't yet matched those of neighboring Tanzania, regarded as a global leader, this agricultural shift is seen as a growth sector. The global seaweed market has surged from $5 billion in 2000 to $17 billion by 2021, reflecting its widening economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024