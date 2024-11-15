Left Menu

India and Australia Discussion Highlights Collaboration in Agri-Tech, Trade, and Sustainable Practices

Dr. Chaturvedi lauded the longstanding partnership between the two nations, noting agriculture as a cornerstone of their cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:14 IST
India and Australia Discussion Highlights Collaboration in Agri-Tech, Trade, and Sustainable Practices
The meeting underscored the shared commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening trade and cooperation in agriculture. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Mr. Philip Green, the Australian High Commissioner to India, met with Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary of the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, on November 14, 2024, at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. This significant meeting focused on bolstering the bilateral partnership between India and Australia in agriculture and allied sectors, with an emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and trade expansion.

Strengthening India-Australia Agricultural Cooperation

Dr. Chaturvedi lauded the longstanding partnership between the two nations, noting agriculture as a cornerstone of their cooperation. He outlined India's agricultural priorities, including:

Achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses.

Expanding crop diversification and agricultural exports.

Strengthening Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

Advancing technological innovations such as precision farming, digital agriculture, and mechanization.

He also emphasized the government's initiatives aimed at improving food security, farmers’ incomes, and nutritional security for the population. Acknowledging the transformative role of startups, Dr. Chaturvedi highlighted India's commitment to fostering agricultural innovation through robust public and private partnerships.

Australian Perspective and Opportunities

Mr. Green underscored the critical role of agriculture in Australia’s economy and expressed optimism about deepening the partnership with India. He identified agritech as a promising area for collaboration and highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral trade ties. He also discussed Australia’s advancements in sustainable farming practices, emphasizing the value of mutual knowledge exchange.

Expanding Collaboration Across Key Areas

Both sides agreed to focus on strengthening collaboration in:

Agri-Tech: Leveraging technology for sustainable farming solutions.

Horticulture: Sharing best practices and enhancing productivity.

Digital Agriculture: Utilizing data-driven tools for precision farming.

Agricultural Machinery: Promoting the use of advanced equipment to support small and marginal farmers.

Discussions also explored opportunities for joint research and capacity-building programs between agricultural institutions of the two countries.

Engagement from Senior Officials and Experts

The meeting included participation from senior officials of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, representatives from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs. Their contributions enriched the dialogue, emphasizing actionable steps to drive impactful outcomes.

Looking Ahead

The meeting underscored the shared commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening trade and cooperation in agriculture. Both nations pledged to deepen engagement through ongoing initiatives and explore new areas of collaboration.

This high-level interaction highlights the growing partnership between India and Australia in addressing global agricultural challenges and creating opportunities for sustainable growth in the sector.

 

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024